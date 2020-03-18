Hospitals using virtual care, technology to prepare for influx of coronavirus cases

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Hospitals in the Miami Valley are working on creating a plan that allows them to care for patients while preparing for an influx of coronavirus cases.

“We are following the Governor’s leadership to make sure that we put in the necessary proactive measures to protect the patient population,” said Sarah Hackenbracht, President and CEO of the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association

“Things like car accidents and heart attacks and …births will continue to happen in our community. So our hospitals need to be prepared to address the needs of those individuals as well as individuals who could potentially have COVID-19,” explained Hackenbracht.

In order to help decrease face to face interactions and the unnecessary use of resources, Premier Health is offering virtual care for $55 a session.

Board certified physicians and nurse practitioners are available 24/7 online– with no appointment needed.

It’s an effort to keep non emergency cases from going to the hospital.

Kettering Health says they are also working 24-7 using their Hospital Incident Command Center to track both resources and patients.

The new facility is a central location used to monitor the number of beds, doctors, resources and more whenever they get a call for help.

Montgomery County health officials say decisions about health and appointments will ultimately be made between patients and their doctors.

“The physician and the patient relationship will continue to be the dominant force as the determining factor of the conversation of how surgeries will move forward, when they will be postponed or when they would be activated,” said Hackenbracht.