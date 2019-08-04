Live Now
Team coverage of the Oregon District mass shooting

Hospitals have sufficient amount of blood, CBC closed Sunday

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Centerville Blood Drive_240903

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Community Blood Center says it will not be open on Sunday after the mass shooting in the Oregon District early Sunday morning.

According to the CBC, hospitals in the area had sufficient supply to treat victims of the shooting.

The Community Blood Center will be open regular hours on Monday, beginning at 7am. The CBC says that anyone looking to donate blood in support of the victims can visit the center’s website.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School Stories

More Back to School
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS