Hospitals have sufficient amount of blood, CBC closed Sunday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Community Blood Center says it will not be open on Sunday after the mass shooting in the Oregon District early Sunday morning.

According to the CBC, hospitals in the area had sufficient supply to treat victims of the shooting.

The Community Blood Center will be open regular hours on Monday, beginning at 7am. The CBC says that anyone looking to donate blood in support of the victims can visit the center’s website.

