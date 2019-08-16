Hospitals across U.S. show support to Miami Valley Hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Love and support is pouring in from all over the country to Premier Health employees who helped treat the Oregon District shooting survivors.

As employees walk through the Miami Valley Hospital staff entrance, wishes of hope and healing, and thoughts and prayers welcome them.

Some of the hand-signed banners came from from Las Vegas and Orlando, where they still live with memories of their own tragedies.

“Their support staff, their nurses, and doctors have all been through a little bit of a trauma along with the patients,” said Mikki Clancy, Chief Operating Officer of Miami Valley Hospital. “And to see that they’re being able to survive and help support us has been tremendous.”

Other hand-signed notes and messages of encouragement came from another Nevada hospital, and another from Baylor, TX.

Clancy said, as the area’s only Level 1 trauma center, the staff trains for these scenarios, but never imagined they would have an event this tragic.

“We know the other EMS people, we know the police officers that were involved, and it’s very hard on our staff,” said Clancy. “They’re very proud of the work that they’ve done but it’s still very very traumatic.”

Clancy says it goes past the physicians and nurses who treated the survivor, and that it is taking a toll on their chaplains and other support staff.

But, she said, being able to band together across not just the hospital, but the entire health care community is helping those who are still caring for and thinking of the shooting survivors.

“To be able to see the other hospitals, especially the ones who have been through the same thing we’ve been through have shown their support is something we intend to do,” said Clancy. “We will pay it forward if someone else goes through that.”

Last week, President Donald Trump visited the survivors and first responders at Miami Valley Hospital.