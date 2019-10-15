Hospitalizations begin as flu season enters second week

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As flu season enters its second week, at least three people have already been hospitalized in the Miami Valley for the illness.

Those numbers are expected to rise drastically over the next few months.

Last year, 9,800 Ohioans were hospitalized with the flu, and four children died. Both numbers were down, but Montgomery County says only 55 percent of children in the county are getting flu shots.

Doctors at Dayton Children’s are reminding everyone the flu shots are safe and now is the time to get your kids vaccinated.

“There are two different types of flu shots kids can get depending on different factors that impact them. There’s the shot which has a killed vaccine, which means there’s nothing in it to make anybody sick. The other option is what’s called the flu mist and it’s a little syringe in which you inhale the mist. That is a live virus that’s been attenuated that won’t make you sick,” said Kathy Zegarski, Coordinator of Infection Prevention at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Based on early flu numbers from places like Australia, it could be a bad flu season here in the United States.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.