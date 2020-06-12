Hospital leaders hold virtual town hall to discuss Dayton area’s response to COVID-19

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association (GDAHA) held a virtual town hall on Thursday to discuss the area’s pandemic response.

GDAHA shared how local hospitals have worked to understand the coronavirus and figure out the best way to provide resources. Public health officials announced Thursday that Dayton has the highest infection rate in the state.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley believes the area can recover.

“I know that this is a challenging time for our whole community as we learn new lessons and learn new rules every single month, but I have no doubt in the flexibility of this community and the leadership of this community to remain nimble and flexible to make sure our community remains as COVID-free as possible,” she said.

The following speakers participated in the virtual event:

Nan Whaley, Mayor of the City of Dayton

Michael Trygstad, DO, Medical Director at Wilson Health Medical Group

Brenda Kuhn, Chief Quality Officer at Kettering Health Network

Darin Pangalangan, MD, Chair of the Emergency and Trauma Institute at Premier Health

Erica Taylor, MD, Hospitalist at Dayton Children’s Hospital

Kimberlee Freeman, Vice President of Patient Care Services/CNO at Wayne HealthCare

Lana Hinders, Chief Nursing Officer at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital

Adam Groshans, President of Mercy Health – Springfield

Jeff Cooper, Health Commissioner, Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County

Helen Jones-Kelley, Executive Director of Montgomery County’s Alcohol, Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services