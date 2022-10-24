Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton is inviting community members to remember their loved ones at Hope for the Holidays, a holiday grief support program offered in December.

The program is scheduled to be held on two dates: Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m., and Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.

Meetings are free and will be held at the Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton Community Room located at 324 Wilmington Avenue.

Participants will receive helpful insights and information about coping with holiday grief.

The program is open to any community members who are experiencing a loss, the release states.

Reservations are required and will be accepted until Nov. 29 or until capacity is reached. They can be made by calling 937-258-4991.

You can also register online here.