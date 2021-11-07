KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Hospice of Dayton hosted the Cosmic Bowl for its 23rd and final year on Sunday, November 7.

This Bowl for Hospice event at Poelking-Woodman Lanes has raised money for patient care and hospice services at Hospice of Dayton for many years by providing bowling, pizza, and door prizes to any guests in attendance. Tickets were priced at $50 each, and all proceeds went to Hospice of Dayton, the organization said on its website.

Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton is a not-for-profit hospice provider that has operated since 1978. The organization said that it serves Dayton patients and families in their homes, extended care and living facilities, as well as the Hospice House location in Dayton. Hospice of Dayton also offers grief support services through Pathways of Hope Grief Center.

For more information on this event, or to learn more about what this organization is doing, visit the Hospice of Dayton website here.