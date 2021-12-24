PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miami Valley horse stable is looking for volunteers in the new year. Eagles’ Wings Stable offers therapeutic horseback activities for people with special needs to help contribute to a better quality of life.

Volunteers are being requested to help support this effort through a variety of positions.

Barn buddies volunteer to help clean stalls one day each week, giving the horses clean water and sweeping the center isle. This typically requires two hours each week.

Arena volunteers lead the horses or walk beside them to support riders. This is a one-hour commitment per week for eight weeks.

Other volunteer opportunities involve taking photos of horses and riders and telling riders’ and volunteers’ stories through journals.

Volunteers of all ages and experience levels are welcome. If you are not able to commit to a regular schedule, Eagles’ Wings Stable accepts substitutes for varying availability.

Their next volunteer orientation is at 9 a.m. on Jan. 8 at Eagles’ Wings Stable, 5730 N. Washington Road, Piqua.

To complete an application to volunteer, click here.