TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A horse was euthanized after being hit by a vehicle in Trotwood Wednesday.

The City of Trotwood said police were sent to the crash in the 700 block of North Union Road at approximately 5:25 p.m. A vehicle traveling on the road hit a horse in the roadway.

An emergency veterinarian was called to the scene to assess the animal’s injuries. Trotwood said the horse was euthanized due to the extent of its injuries.

No people were injured in the crash. It’s not clear at this time how the horse ended up in the road.