DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Injuries were reported after a car struck a horse-drawn carriage on Wednesday morning.

Darke County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 9000 block of U.S. Route 36 near Gettysburg in reference to a crash with injuries. The crash took place around 9 a.m. on Oct. 25, involving a Dodge truck and a horse and buggy.

Preliminary investigation shows the truck was traveling eastbound on U.S. 36 when he failed to maintain safe distance behind a horse-drawn carriage also traveling eastbound. The truck struck the carriage in the rear, causing the horse and buggy to roll off the road and into a ditch.

The buggy driver was ejected from the carriage, resulting in injuries. She was transported to the hospital, but the severity of injuries is unknown.

The truck driver was treated on scene and issued a citation for failure to maintain assured clear distance.

The horse died as a result of injuries from the crash.