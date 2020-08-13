Horizon League postpones fall competitions

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Horizon League has postponed all fall competitions.

The League’s Board of Directors made the announcement Thursday afternoon. The decision means several Wright State teams are shut down for the fall, including volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, and men’s and women’s cross country.

Guided by its core value of student-athlete well-being and considering further developments in the outbreak of COVID-19, the @HorizonLeague has decided to postpone fall competition for the fall season.#RaiderUP | #RaiderFamilyhttps://t.co/R2XEd9VOUl — Wright State Raiders (@WSURaiders) August 13, 2020

Any fall baseball and golf activities are also postponed.

“We are disheartened for our student-athletes who will not get the opportunity to compete this fall. Their hard work leading up to this point, in the face of challenging circumstances for everyone, has been inspiring. We support the Horizon League’s decision to delay the fall sports season, as Wright State Athletics remains committed to the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans as our top priority. We are fortunate to have outstanding coaches and support staff who remain committed to working with our student-athletes, and are confident that we will be prepared to get back to competition when the athletic landscape has improved.” Wright State University Department of Athletics