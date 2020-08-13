Horizon League postpones fall competitions

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Horizon League has postponed all fall competitions.

The League’s Board of Directors made the announcement Thursday afternoon. The decision means several Wright State teams are shut down for the fall, including volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, and men’s and women’s cross country.

Any fall baseball and golf activities are also postponed.

“We are disheartened for our student-athletes who will not get the opportunity to compete this fall.  Their hard work leading up to this point, in the face of challenging circumstances for everyone, has been inspiring. We support the Horizon League’s decision to delay the fall sports season, as Wright State Athletics remains committed to the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans as our top priority. We are fortunate to have outstanding coaches and support staff who remain committed to working with our student-athletes, and are confident that we will be prepared to get back to competition when the athletic landscape has improved.”

Wright State University Department of Athletics
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from 2 Sports

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS