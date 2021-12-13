VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Hopeland Church in Vandalia is acting as a donations drop off site this week for people to give whatever they can to help those impacted by the Kentucky tornadoes this past weekend.

Simple Street Ministry Pastor Joel Burton told 2 NEWS when he woke up on Saturday and heard about the destruction in Kentucky he knew something needed to be done. “What we started to do is just put together a simple text to give phone number so we can get some finances taken down there for them, as well as collecting supplies and donations to take down there,” said Burton.

Due to space limits in the trucks which will be delivering the donations, Burton is discouraging anyone from donating cases of water. However, many other supplies are needed. “Hygiene products, cleaning supplies, baby formula, diapers, baby and adult diapers, first aid kits. General basic needs.”

Burton says the tornado damage in Kentucky also hits home, due to the destruction The Miami Valley faced during the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes. “It wrecked our city. People from all over the country came, and began to help us pick up our pieces. I feel like that’s the best thing we could do. You know, we’re all in this together.”

As a man of God, Burton says that even during these dark and difficult times, he hopes that Kentuckians don’t lose their faith. “When we don’t have enough within us what we do have is to give it to somebody else, to serve another person. To hold on through one more night one more day. To see how things begin to turn around.”

Donations can be dropped off at Hopeland Church Monday through Friday this week from 5 to 9pm each day. Monetary donations are also welcome. Burton says the goal is to deliver the donations early next week.

Click here for more information donate.