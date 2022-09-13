DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Several Dayton organizations celebrated September as Recovery Month with a pop-up concert. The concert was called ‘Hope Changes Everything’, a message that many recovery outlets believe pushes many into the recovery process.

Over two dozen recovery outlets spoke with residents about resources available to them right here in the city. Many of the concert volunteers were in recovery themselves for years, they said step one in the process is knowing there is hope for a better life.

“Hope changes everything and from that day forward, I decided to pick recovery as a lifestyle,” said Executive Director of Hope Recovery Community Stephanie Robinson.

14 years ago, Stephanie Robinson chose to start her recovery journey from drug and alcohol addiction, a life she thought would never be possible. However, the worst days of her addiction became the best during recovery, all thanks to having hope.

“There is so much hope, we work with families everyday that think this can never change and I’m telling you it can change and it changes really fast,” said Robinson. “It changes one day at a time and you’re not alone.”

A total of 30 drug and alcohol recovery outlets hosted a community concert Tuesday night, in which many volunteers had a chance to tell their own recovery story.

“Someone is everyone’s child, brother, sister, mom, dad and we need to be able to offer anyone with this disease the hope and love they deserve,” said Woodhaven’s Strategic Alliance Specialist Lisa Bowlin.

Woodhaven’s Staff Coordinator Leah Spence had dedicated her life to helping others through the recovery process. She’s seven years clean and says one of the biggest lessons of hope she’s learned is loving yourself, even in the darkest times.

“I’ve lost many people to addiction because they didn’t have the courage to seek recovery, so my biggest message is self love, learn to love yourself and know you’re worth it,” said Spence.

Aaron Kucharski with the Recovery Advocacy Project says what pushed him to seek recovery 19 years ago was knowing a bright future was ahead, all he had to do was choose hope.

“Whether they consider themselves in active recovery or not, they have something to give back to communities and help someone else,” said Kucharski. “That’s the cornerstone of what recovery is above, one person helping another and healing communities together.”

