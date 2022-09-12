DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton community is celebrating addiction recovery with an event filled with live music, recovery resources and personal stories.

“We know people are hurting in Montgomery County. It’s important for us to come together as a community to have the open conversations and to celebrate those who are successfully living in recovery, to overcome the stigma that often comes with addiction,” said Helen Jones-Kelley, Executive Director of Montgomery County ADAMHS.

The Mobilize Recovery Bus Tour 2022, Declare Dayton, Montgomery County ADAMHS, and Levitt Pavilion are celebrating Recovery Month with Hope Changes Everything, a pop-up concert and community event.

On September 13, starting at 5 p.m., the community is invited to gather at the Levitt Pavilion to listen to live music and hear the personal stories of those who are overcoming addiction. According to a release, more than 30 vendors will be on-site to share information about community resources and support.

There will also be a play area for kids and food trucks so families can purchase food.

“Declare Dayton is all about bringing people together to support one another. Our goal is that Hope Changes Everything will spark conversations that will bring hope to our community, and create lasting change for those in recovery,” said Caleb Ingram, Executive Director of Declare Dayton.

For more information on addiction recovery, visit the ADAMHS website here.