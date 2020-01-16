Hope Center will provide lacking resources to northwest Dayton

DAYTON , Ohio (WDTN) – In a just a few weeks construction crews will be break ground for the Hope Center

“Children can’t advance and do well if their families aren’t doing well and advancing,” said Vanessa Oliver Ward, president of the Omega Community Development Corporation.

That is the idea driving the Omega CDC’s project. Their website says they aim to “empower low-income individuals and families of greater Dayton to achieve and sustain self-sufficiency with the life skills, work skills, and character to succeed through a two generational poverty reduction model. “

The Hope Center will be a place people in the community can go to for a number of services. Resources will focus on workforce development, health and education. There are a number of partners involved including Dayton Children’s and Sinclair College.

This project hasn’t been an overnight success. Planning started in 2005. Fundraising started in 2015 with the expectation of opening in 2017 but raising that money took a little longer than expected.

“This will be a sign to the community that good things are still possible and that good things are happening in northwest Dayton,” said Oliver Ward.

Ward says the center is just the beginning of a long-term vision. The plan is to have outdoor recreation and senior housing which is already under construction.

“This really is happening because the community has decided to partner together and contribute,” said Oliver Ward.

Construction is scheduled to start February with the space is expected to be complete in April 2021.

