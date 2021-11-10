DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Hope is on the horizon for families across the Miami Valley.

The Hope Center for Families officially opened Wednesday with a mission to move all families toward a better life through education, health and wellness.

“This day is really a dream come true,” said Vanessa Ward, president of Omega Community Development Corp. “There were times when I was told ‘that’s really ambitious,” she said.

Her ambition is now paying off as the community celebrates the opening of the Hope Center for Families. It’s a new arm of the Omega CDC.

“We want to inspire families to believe that they can do greater things and bigger things,” Ward said.

The center houses the Omega CDC, Dayton Children’s Hospital, Sinclair Community College, and Mini University.

“We’re serving children as young as 6 weeks old through pre-K. These first steps, this foundation in their education is really essential,” said Julie Thorner, president of Mini University, Inc.

With children’s health services, early childhood education, and career training, each organization is working collaboratively to support family goals focusing on both the child and parent. Ward said the mission is to break the cycle of generational poverty.

“Trauma of trying to make ends meet for generations wears of the soul and spirit of parents who want to do the best for every child they have. We hope it’s an inspiration for others that this community has not been forgotten,” she said.