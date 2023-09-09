DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An event to honor the veterans and employees of the Dayton VA is being held in Dayton.

On Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., events will be underway at the Dayton VA Medical Center Campus. The event began to honor sacrifices of Dayton VA veterans and to remember the Anniversary of 9/11.

Activities planned include the Patriot Salute Car Show, live music, cornhole games and food truck vendors. A junior ROTC exhibition will also be at the event.

There is no fee for parking or entry.