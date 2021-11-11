DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wednesday’s Veterans Day events included a wreath-laying ceremony and playing of Taps by members of the Miami Valley Military History Museum.

“We’re honored to be here to lay a wreath in memory of all of those veterans, both living and deceased who have served our great country,” said Board Trustee, Dan Kirkpatrick, Colonel, USAF.

The ceremony was held at the Grotto Gardens, which was a focal point in the late 1800s.

“It was for people to come here to socialize and to meet the veterans who served in the Great War, those who served during the Civil War, and Spanish-American War. This was a place for people to gather throughout the Dayton area,” Col. Kirkpatrick said.

The event curator, Mark Conrad, MSgt, USAF said, “We should all be pausing and thanking the people who came before us. We are enjoying the fruits of their sacrifice. The freedoms we have today have been paid with their blood.”

Elizabeth Lozano came to honor her sister who was laid to rest on Christmas Eve 2020.

“Her name was Angelica Lozano, and I miss her dearly. She served very proudly as military police in the Navy for many years. We’re so sad to see her perish and leave us, but she was such a proud veteran and she gave so much to her community,” she said.