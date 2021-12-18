DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Saturday, December 18, volunteers will place wreaths on the headstones of fallen service members in cemeteries across the country, including Dayton National Cemetery and Greenville Union Cemetery.

These nationwide ceremonies are run by Wreaths Across America, a non-profit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, the organization said. WAA coordinates events at over 2,500 veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and overseas each December.

Saturday’s event will begin at noon in both Dayton National Cemetery and Greenville Union Cemetery. Members from each branch of the military will be in attendance, and all are welcome to attend in remembrance.

The Dayton branch of WAA still needs volunteers to help place over 7,000 wreaths at the Dayton National Cemetery. The ceremony begins at noon and volunteers will begin placing the wreaths at 12:30 pm.

If you want to volunteer, simply show up at 4400 W. Third Street, by Committal Shelter A. No call or registration is required.