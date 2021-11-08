(WJW) — Thursday, Nov. 11 is Veterans Day. Restaurants, stores and other establishments all across the country and Northeast Ohio will offer special discounts and free meals for veterans and military members.

***Most businesses require proof of military service, and the deals include participating locations only. It’s recommended you call specific locations to make sure they are taking part in the promotions.***

RESTAURANTS

Applebees: All active military, veterans, reserves and National Guard can get a complimentary full-size entrée from an exclusive menu on Nov. 11. When dining at Applebee’s on Nov. 11, these special guests will receive a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-in, To Go or delivery within three weeks. More here.

BIBIBOP: Veterans & active duty military can get a free bowl with military ID on Nov. 11. More here.

BJ’s Restaurants: Current and former military who dine in on Nov. 11 can get a complimentary meal from a select menu and a Dr. Pepper beverage. More here.

Bob Evans: On Nov. 11, veterans and active-duty military can choose a free meal from a special menu of seven homestyle favorites. More here.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries for all past and present armed services members Nov. 11. The offer is available for dine-in or takeout (online ordering excluded). Proof of service must be shown for redemption.

Chili’s: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free meal from a special menu Nov. 11. More here.

Denny’s: Complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam for all active, inactive and military personnel. More here.

Dunkin’: All veterans or active duty military personnel can get a free donut on Nov. 11. More here.

Graeter’s Ice Cream: Offering a free sundae to all veterans and those currently serving in the U.S. Military on Nov. 11. You will be asked to show your ID.

Hard Rock Cafe: Veterans and military service members can get a free original Legendary® Steak Burger topped with applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, a crispy onion ring, leaf lettuce and vine-ripened tomato on Nov. 11. More here.

IHOP: Veterans and active-duty military can get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations on Nov. 11. More here.

Little Caesar’s: Free lunch combo for veterans and active military from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 11. More here.

Max & Irma’s: Veterans and active military can get a free Best Cheeseburger in America, Endless Fries, a Fresh-Baked Cookie, and a Fountain Drink on Nov. 11.

McDonald’s: Participating McDonald’s restaurants across Ohio will offer free meals to all veterans on Nov. 11, with valid ID. Each meal will feature a choice of sandwiches, drinks, and a side. McDonald’s restaurants will also be giving all customers American Flag window decals to honor the veteran community.

Menchie’s: Veterans and military members can get 6oz of froyo free on Nov. 11. Must show valid military ID or proof of service to qualify. More here.

Red Lobster: Military service or veterans dining in can get a free appetizer or dessert Nov. 11. Guests only need to show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem this offer. More here.

Starbucks: Nov. 11, Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses at participating U.S. Starbucks stores.

Wendy’s: Those who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. Military can get a free breakfast combo offer with valid military ID or a Veterans Advantage card on Nov. 1. More here.

White Castle: Free Combo Meal #1-#6 or Breakfast Combo Meal to all veterans and active duty service members who dine at a participating White Castle restaurant on Nov. 11. More here.

RETAIL/OTHER:

Dollar General: Veterans, active-duty military and their families can get 20 percent off purchases between Nov. 11 and Nov. 14 after verifying military credentials online. More here.

Great Clips: Veterans and active military members can visit a U.S. Great Clips salon and receive either a free haircut that day or a free haircut card. In addition, non-military customers who get a haircut on Veterans Day at Great Clips will receive a free haircut card they can give to an active service member or veteran. The cards can be redeemed for a free haircut from Nov.12 through Dec. 10, 2021. More here.

Sheetz: All veterans and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a free half turkey or ham sub and a regular-size fountain drink at any of Sheetz’s 635 store locations on Nov. 11. Sheetz will also provide a free car wash to veterans and active-duty military. Military ID or proof of service must be presented to qualify.

Target: Veterans and active-duty military and their families can get 10 percent off two separate purchases with verification of military status through Nov. 13 with the Target Circle program. More here.

Travel Centers of America: Anyone who has served in the armed forces can receive a complimentary meal of their choice by showing proof of service to their restaurant server prior to ordering on Nov. 11. More here.

Walgreen’s: Nov. 11 through Nov. 14, veterans, military and their families will receive 20 percent off regular price eligible store items at any Walgreens or Duane Reade drugstore nationwide with myWalgreens and proof of service. More here.

LOCAL:

Dayton RTA: Active U.S. Military members and veterans can ride for free on November 11 with proof of service. More here.

**Did we miss a discount or freebie? Email to Newstips@WDTN.com with ‘Veterans Day Deal’ in the subject line.