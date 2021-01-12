Honda expansion to create 120 jobs at Shelby County plant

ANNA, Ohio (WDTN) – Honda is expanding its plant in Shelby County.

The $200 million expansion will create 120 jobs at the facility, according to information from JobsOhio. The facility was approved for a $2,800,000 economic development grant.

A company spokesperson said in part: “We are proud of the community and business partnerships we have developed here, and we expect to continue to invest in Ohio as part of our continuous effort to maintain the competitiveness of our operations and ensure that our facilities remain state-of-the-art.”

Honda said they have invested nearly $3 billion in the Anna facility since the location opened in 1985.

