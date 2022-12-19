Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Homicide units are investigating after a young child died in Dayton after spending several days in critical condition.

According to the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to a home on north hedges Street for a one-year-old who was having a medical emergency. Medics arrived on the scene and rushed the child to Dayton children’s Hospital.

The hospital provided a high level of medical assistance for several days While the child remained in critical condition. The child died nearly a week later on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Dayton Police Department detectives were on the scene the night of the call and have continued to investigate the case. Dayton Police Department said this is a joint investigation with both the CARE House and the DPD Homicide units.

At this time, no suspects have been taken into custody.