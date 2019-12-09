Homicide memorial service aims to honor those lost to violence

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office is hosting its homicide victim memorial service Monday evening to remember those who lost their lives to violence this year.

The service comes four months after the Oregon District shooting and just a month after a Dayton detective was killed. Those victims, as well as those killed in homicides this year across the county, will be recognized.

The Prosecutor’s Office has been running this event for nearly 30 years to remember those who lost their lives to violence, and bring comfort to their families during the holiday season.

Prosecutor Heck says so far this year, 67 people have been killed in homicides in Montgomery County.

That’s 11 more victims than last year.

“We’ve seen just a lot of different challenges and I think people are really upset with that, and a lot of the people are grieving. Not only those who lost their loved one to violence, but people that knew them, neighbors, friends, this community as a whole,” said Heck.

The service is set to begin at 6:30 pm at Westminster Presbyterian Church.

