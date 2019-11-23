1  of  2
Homicide investigation underway at Dayton home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton homicide detectives have been called to a home to assist another law enforcement agency with an ongoing investigation.

Investigators were called to 1117 Wildwood Avenue around 5:40 pm and are still processing the scene, according to Regional Dispatch.

Officials could not immediately say what the investigation pertains to or what agency they are assisting.

