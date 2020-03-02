Homicide investigation underway after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in Dayton.

Regional Dispatch tells us it was reported around 5:45 p.m. in the 5000 block of Northcrest Drive. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Authorities could not immediately provide information on a potential suspect.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.