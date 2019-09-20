Homicide investigation launched after man dies in Kettering

KETTERING, Ohio (WDNT) – A man has died after injuries he sustained in a homicide in Kettering Thursday evening, according to Kettering Police.

Kettering Police received a 911 call shortly before 8 pm and responded to the 5600 block of Coach Drive East. The victim, 28-year-old Mitchel Miller, was transported by private citizens to Miami Valley South where he was pronounce dead at 8:17 pm.

It is unknown how the man died or any suspect information at this time. The incident is being labeled a homicide by police and is being investigated.

Anyone with information regarding the incident are asked to call Det. Vince Mason at 937-296-2583.

