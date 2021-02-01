2 people found dead in Dayton home, police suspect murder-suicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Homicide detectives are investigating after two people were found dead in a home on Sunday.

According to Lt. Jason Hall, Dayton Police were dispatched to a home on North Garfield Street at 3:45 p.m.

When police arrived, they found the caller and located a dead man and a woman inside the home.

Police said although homicide detectives are in the early stages of the investigation, evidence indicates the incident is the result of a murder-suicide.

