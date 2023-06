DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews including homicide detectives were called to a shooting in Dayton on Sunday night.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, someone reportedly flagged down an officer around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, alerting them of a shooting on Fieldstone Drive.

More officers, medics and homicide detectives responded to the shooting.

The scene was reportedly cleared around 1:30 a.m. on Monday.

