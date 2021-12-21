MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith reminded homeowners who may be eligible for the Homestead Exemption that the deadline to apply is Dec. 31.

The Homestead Exemption provides homeowners age 65 and older, or those that have a permanent or total disability, a credit on their annual real estate taxes. Keith said the Homestead Exemption protects the first $25,000 of a property’s value from taxation. In 2021, the average savings from the program was nearly $640.

Disabled veterans may also be eligible for additional benefits.

To be eligible for the exemption, homeowners must have a modified adjusted gross household income of $34,200 or less. Certain kinds of income, like social security benefits, do not count towards this income requirement. Homeowners are also required to have owned and occupied their residence on Jan. 1, 2021. Additonally, homeowners must be 65 by Dec. 31, 2021, according to the Montgomery County Auditor.

Homeowners can call the Auditor’s Homestead Hotline at (937) 225-4341 to find out if they are eligible for the Homestead Exemption. Keith said homeowners can also apply for the exemption online at mcauditor.org/homestead/. There is also a form that can be printed and mailed to the Auditor’s Office if homeowners choose to apply that way.

The Auditor’s Office reminded homeowners that those already receiving benefits do not need to re-apply.

“Applying for a lower tax bill is a great way to celebrate the holidays,” said Keith. “We want to encourage homeowners to apply for this valuable tax break if they believe they might be eligible.”