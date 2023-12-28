DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The deadline is approaching for homestead exemption applications.

Residents in Montgomery County who wish to file a homestead exemption will need to submit their application on or before Dec. 31.

The homestead exemption is a property tax credit for seniors, disabled, or surviving spouses who meet the qualifications.

To qualify for the program, the following requirements need met:

Own and occupy the home as their primary residence as of Jan. 1 for the year applying

Be at least 65, or turn 65 by Dec. 31; or be permanently disabled or the spouse of someone receiving homestead exemption at the time of death; or be the surviving spouse of a public service officer killed in the line of duty

Have a total income that does not exceed a specified amount of money, adjusted annually

Senior citizens (age 65 and older) and surviving spouse applications may be filled out and either submitted online or printed and mailed. Disabled persons, including veterans, may be filled out online, but must be printed and mailed with supporting documentation.

For the applications that are submitted online you will receive an e-mailed copy of your application, or you may print and mail your completed application.

Mailed applications and/or documentation, may be sent to:

KARL L. KEITH, MONTGOMERY COUNTY AUDITOR

Attn: Homestead Dept.

P.O. Box 972

451 West Third Street

Dayton, OH 45422-1021