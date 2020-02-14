Homeowners speak following double fatal shooting in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The homeowners involved in the double fatal shooting in Greene County on Wednesday spoke for the first time on Friday.

Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer said that a male and female had returned to their residence on Grinnell Road and were confronted by a man who threatened him with a weapon. The male homeowner, who has his CCW, fired at the man in self-defense and the two exchanged gunfire.

Around the same time, the homeowner’s ex-wife pulled up to the scene and started toward the female still in the homeowner’s car, threatening to kill her.

As a result, he exchanged gunfire with her as well. At the end of it, both the male and female suspects were dead.

The homeowner, and the female who was with him at the time, were uninjured.

The victims were identified Thursday as 59-year-old Cheryl Sanders and her husband, 56-year-old Robert R. Sanders. The two arrived from out of state.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.