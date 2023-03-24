DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The number of people without homes is rising in Montgomery County, and according to recent data, many of those people are without shelter at all.

According to Montgomery County’s 2023 homelessness Point in Time count on January 26, 790 people were homeless, 106 of whom were unsheltered. In 2018, 550 were counted, with only 51 unsheltered.

Montgomery County lists multiple factors that could contribute to this leap, including the end of the eviction moratorium, rising housing costs, inflation and comparatively stagnant wages.

While the issue of homelessness continues to rise, there are ways to help. On its website, Montgomery County lists links to several local non-profits that assist those experiencing homelessness. Anyone interested in giving back to the community can view this list here.