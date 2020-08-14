Homeless teens working to overcome challenges of virtual learning

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Some Miami Valley teens are battling homelessness, helplessness and now a global pandemic. For at least a dozen seeking shelter and new opportunities at Daybreak Dayton, they are also being tasked with balancing virtual learning.

“We have about 15 students either in high school, pursing their GED, or enrolled in college,” shared Joan Schiml, Chief Development Officer of Daybreak. “They’re taking it into stride and doing what they need to do to stay in their programs.”

Daybreak is primarily a youth and teen shelter, with residents ranging from 10 to 24 years old. For many of them, their education is important and they’re working to find ways around obstacles to virtual learning like limited technology

“Our youth are really resilient people and they are used to overcoming a lot of obstacles that they already had going into COVID,” said Schiml. “What we know for sure we’re going to be needing is additional tech equipment. [Like] computers to create an online learning lab…because some of the clients do have their own computer, some don’t.”

Daybreak leaders are pledging to be there for their clients through the difficulties. They offer resources and support when their clients ask for them. They also say that the community can help support these students through financial donations.

For more information on supporting the residents of the Daybreak Dayton shelter, click here.