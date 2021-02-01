Homeless shelter residents set to receive vaccine next month

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Michael Vanderburgh, executive director of the St. Vincent de Paul Society, says right now, they’re seeing the lowest number of residents witnessed in the last several years. But the recent decrease could be due to residents fearful to stay in a congregate setting during the pandemic.

“Anyone can relate to how scary it would be if you didn’t have a home to retreat to,” said Vanderburgh.

The coronavirus pandemic has encouraged millions of Americans to stay inside their homes in fear of contracting the virus, but the homeless community doesn’t have that luxury.

“We’ve been trying to isolate since last March and when you don’t have your own home to isolate to that just adds a whole other level of anxiety when you’re dealing with the pandemic,” said Vanderburgh.

According to St. Vincent de Paul Society, they’ve seen a 25-percent decrease of residents. They think the decrease is due to the Eviction Moratorium in place or people-in-need are instead staying with friends and couch surfing in fear of staying in a congregate shelter setting.

“It’s stressful being homeless anyway and sharing a room with a bunch of people you don’t know and having the pandemic layered on top of that, it’s a very stressful time,” said Vanderburgh.

Below, over the last three years, the overall number of residents has been steadily decreasing.

Courtesy: St. Vincent de Paul Society

In the last year, St. Vincent has only had 11 positive cases out of 3,000 residents and operating at only 1\3rd capacity. They’re giving the homeless community a fighting chance against the pandemic.

“I think it’s only natural that we would prioritize folks that don’t have their own home to give them some other sense of relative safety in the pandemic,” said Vanderburgh.

St. Vincent staff and volunteers received their vaccines back on January 7th, and according to Vanderburgh, a plan is in motion for the residents of their shelter to receive their first dose next month.