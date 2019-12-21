Homeless Memorial Vigil held in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Homeless Solutions Policy Board held its annual Homeless Memorial Vigil at Courthouse Square on Friday.

Each year, the event is held close to the start of winter to honor those who were homeless and died in the county.

The Target Dayton Choir performed at the vigil, and Dayton city officials paid their respects.

“As we continue to work on this effort, we know that sometimes we fall short. In that case, even lives are lost. So, it is appropriate for us to proclaim December 20, 2019, as Homeless Persons Memorial Day in Dayton,” said Mayor Nan Whaley.

The names of all those lost were read aloud, and the vigil ended with the ringing of a bell.

