Homefull plans grocery store, housing expansion in West Dayton

WEST DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local nonprofit is planning to bring a new grocery store and housing to West Dayton.

Initial plans for the property were approved by the City Planning Commission earlier this week.

Homefull is proposing a grocery and housing project on 16 acres of property they own in West Dayton nextdoor to their Family Living Center.

Homefull CEO Tina Patterson said this venture would bring affordable housing, access to fresh food and good jobs to the community.

“West Dayton represents great opportunity for a lot of people that are well-deserving, recognizing that a significant amount of people we served, we continue to serve, make their home in West Dayton,” Patterson said.

Homefull plans to redevelop the former Carlson Elementary School site on 807 S. Gettysburg Avenue.

The project would start with the grocery store on the first four acres of property. The more than $7 million project would include a market, pharmacy, health clinic and office space.

Dayton City Commissioner Matt Joseph said its great to hear of a second grocery store for West Dayton following the opening of Gem City Market in May.

“Finally giving people close access to groceries, it’s wonderful, and now another one, in another part of the city, a little further west, another population that really needs a grocery badly,” Joseph said.

The remaining 12 acres will go toward creating housing. Patterson said Homefull is working with neighbors and the community to determine what type of housing is needed most.

“Really meeting the needs of what housing is going to look like is more longer-term, and that’s probably closer to like the three year kind of plan,” Patterson said.

“I want to emphasize how happy I am that they are consulting with neighbors, I think that’s a key part of the process and a key part in making it successful,” Joseph said.

Patterson said this project will put Homefull a step closer to their mission of ending poverty.

“We’re not going to change the world, yet, but we certainly can make an impact in West Dayton,” Patterson said.

Patterson said Homefull is entering the process of aquiring funding for the project.

Patterson said they hope to begin construction by the end of this year and have the grocery store complete by the end of next year.