Homefull brings fresh produce stand to Miami Valley Hospital

by: WDTN.com Staff

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Homefull has opened another produce stand at a local hospital, this time at Miami Valley Hospital.

The stand held a grand opening at Miami Valley Hospital Friday with Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge on hand.

Premier Health says it “continues to look for opportunities to combat food insecurity by providing access to healthy food.”

The stand, which will be open in the main lobby each Friday from 11 am to 1:30 pm, will bring fresh fruits and vegetables to the hospitals for employees and visitors.

