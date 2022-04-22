DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Firefighters were able to save a home on Burroughs Drive after a neighbor smelled smoke early Friday morning.

According to the Dayton Fire Chief on the scene, a neighbor a block over smelled smoke around 3:20 am and called 911 for assistance.

Fire crews spent 20 minutes searching for the fire, a task the Fire Chief said was made more difficult by fog masking the smoke. Crews eventually located the home on the 1700 block of Burroughs Drive.

Crews worked quickly to put the fire out, DFD said. No one was inside the home at the time of the blaze as it was undergoing renovations.