DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters responded to a home on East Third Street in Dayton Wednesday night.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews were called to a home on East Third Street near Torrance Street for a fire around 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Dispatch reported that everyone was able to escape from the home.

There is no information on what caused the fire at this time.