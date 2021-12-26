DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Christmas may have passed, but some organizations are still hosting holiday meals for the community. Have a Gay Day Dayton is hosting its annual Home for the Holidays event on Sunday, December 26, and all are welcome to attend.

According to the Facebook event, HGD Dayton will be giving free boxed meals to anyone who comes to 1902 Needmore Road in Dayton. The event will likely be drive-thru style, HGD Dayton said, and will be open no matter the weather.

“This event started because so many people in the LGBTQ Community didn’t have a loving home to go to during the holidays,” HGD said on the event page.

HGD Dayton said it hopes to give out a total of 2,500 meals on Sunday, with no restrictions on who can pick them up. They will also be handing out personal care and cleaning items to everyone who stops by. All items and meals are first come-first served.

“We do this to share the love and friendship and family with anyone in need of something magically kind during the Holidays. When many schools are closed and factories shut down a nice meal or two can make all the difference. Please consider joining us,” HGD said.

The event will run from 2 pm to 6 pm on the day after Christmas.

For more information, click here.