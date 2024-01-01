DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local organization helped make the holiday season a little brighter for those in need.

Have a Gay Day hosted Home for the Holidays, an annual event that provides meals and personal care items to the community.

“Were the only food pantry, normally, that’s open on Sundays in the county, and one of the only that delivers. And this is something that we do for the community just to give back,” said Volunteer Executive Director Michael Knote.

Partnering with Meijer, Kroger, United Healthcare and other organizations, Have a Gay Day organization handed out nearly 250 hot meals, along with around 200 personal care items.

The event is held on the last Sunday of December, when most businesses, schools and other organizations are closed for the holidays. On Sundays, the pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and then from 2 to 4 p.m.

The organization will be open New Years Day from 2 to 6 p.m.