DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A one-story home caught fire early Tuesday morning and quickly turned into a fully-involved blaze.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Crews responded to the call at 2:29 am on Tuesday, for a fire on the 2000 block of Campus Drive. By the time crews arrived on the scene, the home was fully involved in flames.

No one was injured in the fire, but the home took heavy damage. It is unknown if the home was occupied at the time, or what may have started the blaze.

This incident is still under investigation.