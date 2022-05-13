MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A massive house fire left a firefighter injured and a home destroyed in Miamisburg Thursday night.

Around 10:45 pm, a passerby saw the S. Riverview Avenue home burning and called 911, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said.

Battalion Chief Mike Renk with the Miami Valley Fire District said that, when crews arrived, the building was fully involved in the fire, with flames filling the second floor of the home.

“There was fire coming out of every window, every door,” Renk explained.

Crews quickly tackled the fire and searched the home for anyone inside. Thankfully, Renk said that the home was empty at the time.

One of the firefighters was injured while tackling the fire and brought to Kettering Health Miamisburg. According to Dispatch, the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The home itself has been determined to be a total loss, Dispatch said.

Mutual aid from West Carrollton and Germantown both assisted on the scene.

Renk said crews do not yet know what may have caused the fire, but this incident remains under investigation.