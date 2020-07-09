Home destroyed, dog killed in Union fire

Union fire

(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

UNION, Ohio (WDTN) – A family is displaced after a fire in Union.

It happened early Thursday afternoon on Marret Road, near Lexington Farm Road. Firefighters rescued two pets but a family dog died in the fire.

The home is a total loss.

The American Red Cross was called to help the family find a place to stay. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

