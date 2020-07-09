Home destroyed, dog killed in Union fire

UNION, Ohio (WDTN) – A family is displaced after a fire in Union.
It happened early Thursday afternoon on Marret Road, near Lexington Farm Road. Firefighters rescued two pets but a family dog died in the fire.
The home is a total loss.
The American Red Cross was called to help the family find a place to stay. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
