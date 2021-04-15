Home Depot awards Wilberforce University $20K campus improvement grant

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) — Wilberforce University was awarded a $20,000 grant Thursday from Home Depot.

Wilberforce is one of 30 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to receive the “Retool Your School” grant. The money is intended for campus improvements and recipients are selected by students, alumni and advocates.

“Retool Your School” was established in 2009 and has provided more than 140 sustainable campus improvement grants to roughly 87 percent of America’s HBCUs.

Organizers said that the grant was created to ensure that HBCU students have an upgraded environment that enhances their educational experience.