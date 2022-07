RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — A house went up in flames in Riverside overnight.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a home at 3219 Old Troy Pike caught fire sometime after midnight on Friday.

By the time 2 NEWS crews had arrived on scene, crews had already extinguished the fire.

Heavy damage to the outside of the home can be seen, but the extent of the damage is unknown.

It is also unknown what caused the fire or if anyone is injured.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.