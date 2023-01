DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Dayton Friday afternoon.

According to Dayton Police and Fire, crews are currently putting out a fire in the area of Boltin Street and Hamilton Avenue. Crews on the scene reported that a fire started in the rear of a one-story home at that address.

Crews are tackling this blaze from inside the home, Dayton Police and Fire said.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the blaze. No cause for the fire has been released at this time.