Home catches fire in Clayton

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A home on the 4500 block of Skylark Drive caught fire early Wednesday morning, April 22.
The call came in around 4:26 a.m. of flames coming out of the roof. Officials say the fire was under control within half an hour of arriving.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
