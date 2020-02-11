Home burglary in Dayton caught on camera

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are looking for help to identify two men caught on camera breaking into a home on Monday.

Police say there have been several home burglaries in the West Dayton area during weekday business hours while people are at work.

“We are asking that if you see something suspicious in your neighborhood please call police, especially if you know your neighbor should be at work and you notice activity at their residence,” said Lt. Matt Beavers.

It is unclear at this time if any of the burglaries are connected or if the two men in the video are connected to any other burglaries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dayton Police at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.