Fire badly damages home in Jefferson Township

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire crews are working to determine the cause of a house fire that occurred Sunday morning in Jefferson Township.

The fire broke out in a home on the 100 block of Bricker Avenue just before 2 a.m. According to a neighbor, the home was vacant.

Our 2 News crew on scene saw as the fire moved from the back of the home to the roof and through the house. Heavy damage was noticeable from the street.

Authorities were able to extinguish the flames just before 4 a.m. . No one was injured and authorities are working to determine what caused the fire.

WDTN.com will update this story if more information is made available.